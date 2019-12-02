Suspects give man a ride from Shreveport casino, then rob him

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help identifying two suspects accused of robbing a man after giving him a ride from a local casino.

The robbery happened on Nov. 8 in the 4500 block of North Market St.

The suspects allegedly robbed the man after giving him a ride from Sam’s Town Casino. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspects are wanted for armed robbery of an individual.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in this case. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.