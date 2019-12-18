Suspects on the run after breaking into Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize three suspects who were caught on camera breaking into a business in south Shreveport.

The burglary happened back on Nov. 27 in the 2700 block of Mackey Lane.

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app.

