SW Arkansas man arrested for aggravated assault

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A southwest Arkansas man accused of aggravated assault has been captured in Florida.

Last week 47-year-old Marlon Tyson, of Miller County, was arrested by the Hillsboro County Florida Sheriff’s Department in connection with a shots fired incident earlier this year.

On Sunday, May 26, Miller County deputies responded to an address on Miller County Rd. 158.

The victim told deputies that he was parked on family property across from Elizabeth Baptist Church where he was attending services and was getting items out of his car when Tyson allegedly fired several shots from a rifle.

Tyson was reportedly inside an 18-wheel tractor at the time of the shooting.

Multiple rounds struck the victim’s car, but there were no injuries.

A witness came out of the church and made verbal contact with Tyson, who stopped firing the rifle. Tyson then left the scene before deputies arrived.

The investigation later revealed that there were ongoing family issues involving Tyson and the victim over property rights.

Based on evidence collected and witness interviews, a warrant for Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons Prohibited was issued for Tyson.

Once Tyson was taken into custody in Florida, he was then extradited and booked into the Miller County Detention Center on Nov. 15.

Tyson is currently being held without bond pending his first judicial appearance.

Aggravated Assault is a Class D Felony, punishable by 6 years confinement and a $10,000.00 fine. Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons Prohibited is a Class B Felony, punishable by 20 years confinement and a $15,000.00 fine.