SW Arkansas man behind bars on multiple drug charges

LEWISVILLE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A southwest Arkansas man is now in custody after multiple drugs and guns were discovered inside his home.

Tuesday morning 22-year-old Montreavian Stevens, of Lewisville, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette County Jail on numerous drug charges.

Around 9 a.m. members of the Bi-State/8th South Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of W 2nd St.

During the search, investigators found methamphetamine, ecstasy, morphine, hydrocodone, and two guns.

Stevens was booked on the following charges:

Possession of Controlled Substance with Purpose to Deliver Sch II-Methamphetamine

Possession of Controlled Substance with Purpose to Deliver Sch II-Hydrocodone

Possession of Controlled Substance with Purpose to Deliver Sch II-Morphine

Possession of Controlled Substance with Purpose to Deliver Sch I-Ecstasy

Simultaneous Possession of Firearms and Drugs

Drug Paraphernalia

3 Warrants for Delivery of a Controlled Substance Sch II-Methamphetamine

3 Warrants for Use of a Communication Device

The Bi-State/8th South Narcotics Task Force is made up of investigators from the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, Miller County Sherriff’s Office and 8th South Judicial District Prosecutor’s Office.

