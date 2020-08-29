SWEPCO: 37,000 Shreveport-Bossier customers still without power

SWEPCO estimates most customers in the Shreveport-Bossier area will have power restored by the middle of next week. (Photos courtesy: AEP SWEPCO)

SHREVEPORT, La., (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 3,000 workers fanned out across Northwest and Central Louisiana Saturday, continuing to assess damage, remove downed trees and replace broken poles and equipment after Hurricane Laura left widespread damage and destruction in its wake Thursday.

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, SWEPCO has restored power to 59,000 customers. About 37,000 in the Shreveport-Bossier and 39,000 customers in eight Central Louisiana parishes remain without power.

“Today’s excessive heat is a challenge for the public and workers restoring power,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations.

“If you, your family or friends are without power, I urge you to make a plan to keep them safe, recognizing that we are in a multiple-day effort. We are committed to restoring power as safely and quickly as possible.”

Customers without power who are on life support systems or need uninterrupted electric service for health reasons should make alternate arrangements.

Louisiana residents can call 211 to find cooling centers and other assistance.

“If you’re using a portable generator, keep it well away from open windows – including neighbors’ windows – so the deadly exhaust does not enter the home,” Seidel said.

“Never run generators in a garage, a partially enclosed area, or inside a home. And do not plug the generator into your home’s electric panel. Plug lights or appliances directly into the generator.”

Estimated Times of Restoration

Power will be restored to 95% of customers in cities and surrounding areas before the estimates listed below:

Bossier City – 10 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1

Haughton – 10 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1

Plain Dealing – 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29

Shreveport – 10 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 2

Vivian – 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29

Mansfield – 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1

Hornbeck, Natchitoches, Mansfield and Logansport – 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3

At the peak Thursday, 136,000 customers in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas were without power.

As power is restored in northwest Louisiana, crews are moving to join those already working in Central Louisiana.

Report outages at SWEPCO.com or through the SWEPCO app, available on Google Play and the App Store.

