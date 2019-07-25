SWEPCO and city working on lights out in downtown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re driving downtown Shreveport at night you may notice there are dozens of lights out.

SWEPCO said they are aware of the problem and are working to correct it. “We restore the lights as we can. We also have other outages across the territory. We will restore them as quickly as possible,” said spokeswoman Karen Wissing.



The maintenance of the lights requires a combined effort between both SWEPCO and the city of Shreveport.

No word yet on when they’ll be restored.

To report street light outages visit swepco.com/streetlight