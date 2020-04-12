SWEPCO estimates when power will be restored in Ark-La-Tex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe storms including straight-line winds and possible tornados Sunday left approximately 22,000 SWEPCO customers without power.

Another line of storms moving through Arkansas tonight may cause additional outages.

As of 4:15 p.m. Sunday, about 10,900 customers were without power, including 8,686 in Louisiana, 2,157 in Texas, and 13 in Arkansas. SWEPCO crews and contractors continue to assess damage and are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.

“Remember to please give our crews at least six feet of distance if you see them out,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution. “We appreciate your patience as we work to get your power flowing again.”

Extensive damage to SWEPCO’s power grid – including dozens of downed poles and wires — has been reported in and around Bossier City, Shreveport, Haughton, and Mansfield.

SWEPCO expects to restore power to 95% of customers by:

Louisiana

· Bossier City – 10 p.m. Monday

· Haughton – 10 p.m. Tuesday

· Shreveport – 2 p.m. Wednesday

Texas

· Carthage – 10 p.m. Sunday

· Henderson – 10 p.m. Sunday

· Kilgore – 10 p.m. Sunday

· Longview – 10 p.m. Sunday

· Marshall – 10 p.m. Sunday

Arkansas

· Texarkana – 10 p.m. Sunday

Note: Your power may be restored before this time.

SAFETY: Never touch a downed line, or go near it, no matter how harmless it looks. The line could be energized. Don’t touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water. Stay away, and keep others away, especially children and pets. Call SWEPCO immediately.

