SWEPCO: More than 45,000 Ark-La-Tex customers without power

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At 10:30 a.m. Monday, approximately 45,300 SWEPCO customers in the Ark-La-Tex remained without power after three waves of severe storms with high winds and lightning swept across SWEPCO’s service territory on Easter Sunday.



The outages include 31,200 in Texas, 12,300 in Louisiana and 1,800 in Arkansas.





The first line of storms left 22,000 customers without power Sunday morning, mostly in Texas and Louisiana. By afternoon, power had been restored to 14,000 customers.

During the late afternoon and evening, however, more storms struck Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, leaving a total of 64,000 customers without power by 9 p.m. Sunday.



The storms heavily damaged SWEPCO’s electric system with multiple broken poles and wires down. In several locations, more than 10 poles were down on a single circuit.



Monday, SWEPCO crews continued to assess damage and restore power as safely and quickly as possible.

Crews from SWEPCO’s sister companies – AEP Texas and Public Service Company of Oklahoma – joined the restoration effort, along with outside contract crews.

As the assessment progresses, estimated times of restoration will be provided, but SWEPCO warns that overall storm restoration will be a multiple-day effort.

