SWEPCO: Natchitoches residents could expect power fully restored by Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO says it could be Wednesday before those without power in Natchitoches Parish can expect it to be fully restored.

As of Sunday morning, over two-thousand Natchitoches customers remain without power. Over one-thousand customers are without power in Sabine Parish.

Power is estimated to be restored for 95% of customers in the Natchitoches area by 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A majority of customers will have electric service before these restoration times.

SWEPCO says at the peak of the outages, approximately 22,000 customers were without power.

“We are clearing hazards, assessing damaging and repairing power lines,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations. “We know our customers in this same area had a very difficult time just six weeks ago with Hurricane Laura, and we are committed to restoring power as safely and quickly as possible.”

SWEPCO has over 1100 employees out working to restore power.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.