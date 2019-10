SHREVEPORT, La(KTAL/KMSS)– Several parts of the ArkLaTex were hit with severe weather on Sunday evening leaving numerous of amount homes without power.

According to SWEPCO, in Louisiana, over 7,000 residents in Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches, and Red River are experiencing outages.

In Texas, there are over 1,700 citizens in Bowie, Gregg, Harrison, Panola, and rusk without power.