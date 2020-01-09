SWEPCO preparing for winter storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO employees are standing ready to respond to winter storms.

According to the company, 150 additional field personnel have been called to the area.

A powerful storm system capable of producing winds of up to 60 mph is forecast to move across the Ark-La-Tex late Friday and early Saturday.

Through its network of mutual aid, SWEPCO has 150 utility workers from Ft. Worth, Abilene, and Austin, Texas to assist with power restoration.

Always assume that any downed utility line is energized and stay away. Report downed lines immediately to SWEPCO at 1-888-218-3919.

How to report, track outages:

Use the SWEPCO app, available for download via the App Store or Google Play.

Call 1-888-218-3919 to report your outage.

Sign up for text and email updates, including estimated time of restoration, at SWEPCO.com/Alerts.

Visit SWEPCO.com/OutageMap to find detailed information without logging into your account

