Swimming pool season winds down in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Swimming pool season is coming to an end in Bossier City.

Monday afternoon the City of Bossier City released its schedule for Aug. 2019.

The last day to swim at the Mike Wood Memorial Park pool will be this Saturday, Aug. 3. Following this Saturday’s swim, the pool will close for the season.

The Shed Rd.-Meadowview pool will be open through Aug. 10, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., and closed on Sunday.

After Aug. 10, Bossier City Parks and Recreation plans to open the Shed Rd.-Meadowview pool on Saturdays only.

For the latest swimming pool schedule visit Bossier City’s home page at www.bossiercity.org.

