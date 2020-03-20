Takeout safety in the age of coronavirus

(NBC NEWS) — Tables in restaurants across the country are sitting empty as patrons are being encouraged to stay at home to slow the coronavirus outbreak, and many states now limiting food service to takeout and delivery.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, restaurant food is safe. There is no food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.

Still, the virus can survive on surfaces and be transmitted between people, so exercise caution when getting takeout.

“Don’t go during lunch rush or dinner rush where you’re going to be in line with a lot of people,” advises Eater editor-in-chief Amanda Kludt.

Many restaurants are now offering curbside pickup, and delivery apps including Postmates and Door Dash are offering “no contact” deliveries.

Experts suggest using your own dishes, tossing takeout containers and reheating food, even if it’s already warm, as an extra precaution.

“Also wipe down the surfaces that the bag is touching within your house and of course wash your hands,” Kludt says.

Restaurants in some areas seeing losses of more than 80 percent, for now, forced to rely on to-go orders to try to pay the bills.

