TAMUT campus given ‘all clear’ after evacuation

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Texas A&M University-Texarkana has received the “all clear” following a gas leak this afternoon.

The TAMUT campus was evacuated shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday after construction crews working on a water leak severed a gas line.

All students and faculty were sent to First Baptist Church on Moores Lane while officials evaluated the situation.

The gas leak has been contained and the campus has reopened.

