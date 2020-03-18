TAMUT extends online instruction through Spring 2020

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana is making some changes to its online instruction.

According to TAMUT President Dr. Emily Cutrer online instruction scheduled to begin Monday, March 23, will now continue throughout the end of the spring 2020 semester.

Wednesday afternoon Dr. Cutrer notified students and parents as well as faculty and staff of the decision through an email.

Cutrer said, “It was originally our intention to evaluate the necessity of online classes on a weekly basis and make any changes accordingly. As we looked at the climate more closely we decided the right decision was to extend the online instruction period through the end of the semester. This allows our students, faculty, and staff to settle into a new routine without having to worry about what might change from one week to the next.”

Most university employees will work remotely, while a skeleton crew of staff will remain on-site to ensure the continuity of university operations and provide for the needs of students who remain in the university’s residence hall.

University police will also continue with their normal schedule of operations.

For more information and continued updates please visit the university’s COVID-19 resource page at https://tamut.edu/About/Administration/COVID_19/index.html.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.