TAPD on the hunt for forgery suspect

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down a woman wanted on forgery charges in Texarkana, Arkansas.

TAPD detectives said 43-year-old Lisa Michelle Hill is wanted for Forgery 2nd Degree.

Hill stands 5’2″ tall and weighs 240 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She may also be wearing a wig and has multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is urged to call 911, contact the TAPD Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154 or call the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

