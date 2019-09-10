Target hiring 130,000 workers for holidays

(CNN) – The retailer announced Tuesday it’s going to hire more than 130,000 temporary workers this year.

That’s up from the 120,000 it brought on last year.

Hiring that many people may be easier said than done with the unemployment rate below four percent.

Target says it will be offering temp employees thirteen dollars an hour and discounts at the store.

Coming on as a temp can also be an entry point for people hoping to start careers with the company.

Target officials say 40 percent of the seasonal workers they hired last year stayed beyond the holiday season.

