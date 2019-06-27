Target offering discount for teachers on school supplies and essentials

(CNN) – Summer just started but Target is already thinking about back to school!

Starting July 13 the retailer is bringing back their extra 15 percent off discount for teachers on school supplies, clothes, and other items.

Now you can order your child’s school supplies with the Target app.

There will be same day delivery if you don’t want to hassle with lines.

Target is also setting up back to college sections in over 700 stores near college campuses.

To sign up for an educator’s discount click here.

