Tassel keychain recalled due to fire hazard

BETHESDA, MD. (NBC NEWS) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling 14,000 power bank keychains that may pose a fire hazard.

These “bead landing” tassel keychain mobile power banks were sold at Michaels stores nationwide from March 2018 through Aug. 2019.

CPSC has received two reports of the lithium-ion battery inside the tassel keychain mobile power banks overheating when charging and catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.

Only the black, cream, blush pink and iridescent blue colors are subject to the recall.

If you have one of these keychains, you should stop using it and return it to any Michaels store for a full refund.

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.