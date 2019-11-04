Taylor’s Ready-to-Eat Sausage recalled

(NBC) – The USDA is recalling Taylor’s Ready-to-eat Sausage meat and poultry sausage products.

They may be misbranded– containing pork casing or sheep casing, not declared on the label.

They are 16-ounce packages of Taylor’s sausage cheddar cheese dogs or smoked chicken and apple sausage.

Consumers who purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return them for a refund.

