TC student injured after gun accidentally discharges

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana College student was injured after a gun accidentally discharged in his hand.

The incident happened Wednesday inside a classroom on the TC campus.

According to Texarkana College Police, the 31-year-old shot himself in the hand when the gun he was holding accidentally discharged.

The student was taken by private vehicle to an area hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The student was not licensed to carry a gun. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

