Tea kettles recalled due to burn hazard, severe burn injuries reported

BETHESDA, MD (KTAL/KMSS) — A company is recalling its tea kettles after several people received severe burn injuries..

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission the recall involves Continuum’s Lenox-branded 2.5 Quart Whistling Stainless Steel Tea Kettle with a three-layered bottom.

The tea kettles were sold in a variety of colors, including blue, red, silver, and gold. They have a stainless steel flat bottom that measures approximately 7” in diameter and a bent edge that extends approximately 1” beyond the flat portion of the bottom. The brand name Lenox is written on the sides and the bottom of the kettle.

Continuum has received 14 reports of tea kettles expelling hot water through the top, including four reports of burn injuries, some of them severe.

The tea kettles were sold at Burlington, HomeGoods, Home Sense, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, Tuesday Morning, and Winners stores nationwide from Sept. 2013 through Nov. 2017 for between $30 and $50.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tea kettles and contact Continuum for a full refund if proof of purchase is available.

For more information please contact Continuum at (800) 669-6385 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.gocontinuum.com and click on Recall Information.

