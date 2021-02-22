Teachers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Teachers in Louisiana are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced last week that teachers, daycare workers, and those 55 and older with certain medical conditions are now eligible to get the shots.

The full list of people who will be newly eligible starting Monday includes K-12 teachers, administrators and school support staff; those who work at day care centers, early learning facilities and other sites that provide childcare; pregnant women; and people age 55 to 64 who have one of a dozen preexisting conditions. Those conditions include cancer, Type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, sickle cell disease, obesity and chronic kidney disease, among others.

Nearly 542,000 people in the state have received at least their first dose of the two-dose vaccine so far, with more than 271,000 people getting both doses, according to health department data.