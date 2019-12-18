Tech tricks to make the Holidays easier

(NBC News) – Between hosting guests and buying gifts, the holidays can be hard. But there are some tech tricks that can make it easier.

A smart speaker can be a holiday helper in the kitchen. Use hands-free voice commands to set timers, find recipes and even play instructional videos on a device like the Google nest hub max.

Special holiday skills are also available on Amazon’s devices, including the Norad Santa Tracker.

A smart plug can let you control holiday lights from a smartphone, and smart doorbells from Ring and Nest offer festive chimes, alerting you when guests arrive.

Once inside, entertain them with social games on the Nintendo Switch, or a group game like Pac Man Party Royale on Apple Arcade. Update classic caroling with makeshift karaoke, or stream videos from YouTube.

You can also have a holiday story time with your smart devices. Alexa will read “Twas The Night Before Christmas” and Google’s assistant will read Mickey’s Christmas Carol.

You can also ask smart assistants questions about Santa or even call the big man in red on the Google assistant.

