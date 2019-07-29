Teen dies at Splash Kingdom Waterpark in Canton

UPDATE (10:50 A.M.) – Canton Police released a statement saying that the city’s Fire Department responded to a “reported drowning.”

Authorities say that the man was pulled from a 10-foot deep pool and that park personnel was already administering CPR and using an Automatic External Defibrillator.

He was flown by helicopter to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler, but was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered.

If it is found to be a drowning, it would be the second in less than a week for the company.

A teenager from Arkansas drowned at the Shreveport location on Thursday, July 25.

Our sister station in Shreveport reported the teen was identified as 13-year-old Kendall Williams of El Dorado, Arkansas.

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – A man has died after visiting Splash Kingdom Waterpark in Canton on Sunday, according to President of Splash Kingdom Johnny Blevins.

The man was 19-years-old and officials responded to an “urgent medical situation.” The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

It is unclear what happened to the man and he has yet to be identified.

According to Blevins and witnesses who have spoken with KETK, the man was pulled from the Volcano Mountain slide and CPR was administered.

In a statement, Blevins said:

“We are praying for the family of this man, as well as the lifeguard team that responded to him. The health and safety of all our guests is our highest priority and we are honored by the opportunity to serve you and your family.”