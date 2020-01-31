Teen identified as 2nd suspect in Natchitoches double murder

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities are trying to track down a teenager in connection with a double murder in Natchitoches.

The Natchitoches Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 17-year-old Daerieon Latchie, of Natchitoches.

Latchie has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder following a shooting Monday night in the 900 block of Short Seventh St.

When officers arrived they found 41-year-old Larry Batiste, of Natchitoches, 35-year-old Hiram Phillips Jr., of Natchitoches, and a woman, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Batiste and Phillips died from their injuries. The woman was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Latchie is descibed as a black male, standing 5′ 6″ tall and weighing 150 lbs.

Do not attempt to detain or apprehend Latchie. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators have also issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Jessie James Petite Jr., of Natchitoches.

Jessie James Petite Jr., 21, is wanted on two counts of first degree murder in the deaths two people found at a home in the 900 block of Short Seventh Street in Natchitoches late Monday. (Natchitoches Police Department)

Petite has also been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Petite is described as a black male, standing 5’7” tall and weighing 135 lbs.

Anyone with information on Latchie’s or Petite’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. William Connell at (318) 238-3911.

