Teen killed in Webster Parish crash

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 17-year-old was killed in an early morning crash in Webster Parish.

Louisiana State Police say it happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 157 near Hill Top Road.

Troopers say 17-year-old Wyatt Richardson of Shongaloo, was driving northbound on Louisiana Highway 157. For reasons still under investigation, Richardson crossed the centerline, drove off the left side of the highway, and hit a tree.

Troopers say Richardson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

