Teen’s gum wrapper triggers racist rant

(WFLA/NBC NEWS) — Cell phone video shows a woman berating a Florida teen with racial slurs after he dropped a gum wrapper on a St. Petersburg street.

Barry Henry, 14, was with his grandmother and his cousin, Daymond Mabry, Sunday when the incident occurred.

Henry stopped briefly at a FedEx store after church to drop off some documents for his grandmother. When he walked outside, he pulled out a piece of gum and opened it.

As he was walking toward the car, where he says his grandmother was waiting, he tossed the silver gum wrapper on the ground.

After Barry’s grandmother yelled for him to pick it up, another woman began yelling at him and calling him racial slurs. His cousin Daymond pulled out a cell phone and began recording.

