Texarkana apartment manager jailed on theft charges

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana apartment manager accused of stealing clothing and jewelry from a tenant now sits behind bars on theft charges.

Last week police arrested 38-year-old Erin Mackenzie Megginson, of Texarkana Texas, for felony theft.

Megginson is the property manager at the Arista Apartments, where the thefts are alleged to have occurred.

On Aug. 5, the victim contacted detectives after her purses and other personal items, had been removed from her apartment over the last eight months.

The victim said her job required that she be out of town for extended periods of time and she noticed the items could not be found when she returned.

The victim, who had previously befriended Megginson, said she allowed her to enter her apartment on occasion while she was out to town.

When the victim reported the thefts to the apartments’ management, Megginson suggested that a relative of the victim was responsible for the thefts. However, the thefts continued after the relative moved from the area.

The victim came to suspect Megginson of the thefts after she saw some of her stolen clothing in Megginson’s vehicle.

Following a two-month investigation, detectives determined that Megginson had been in possession of some of the items reported stolen by the victim about the time of the theft, and they eventually recovered those items.

Investigators obtained a warrant for the theft of those items and arrested Megginson at the apartment complex on Wednesday.

Megginson was booked into the Bi-State Jail and released after posting a $10,000 bond later that day.