Texarkana, Arkansas annual race for the cure

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – People of the community raced for the cure today in the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer awareness race.

Thousands of people from children to adults participated in the 21st annual race. The race lead with runners and those who wanted to walk followed behind.

About 75 percent of funds raised will be donated to help “serve the women of the region” who are uninsured.

The funds will cover screenings and educational materials. Students at Texarkana College set up a tent filled with awareness guides.

“It hits home because I’ve got a lot of family who suffered from breast cancer. So if we can come out here and teach people a few things and help spare someone else’s life that would mean a lot,” said Texarkana College nursing student Piper Spaulding.

The remaining 25 percent go toward national research. Visit KomenArkansas.org to donate.

