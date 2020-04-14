Texarkana College, TAMUT to receive $4.1M grant for COVID-19 response

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana College and Texas A&M University-Texarkana will receive over $4 million in federal grants to respond to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Tuesday that the grant funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act, which he supported in the Senate last month.

At least 50 percent of each grant must go towards providing students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus, and the CARES Act allows each institution discretion in how to award this assistance to its students.

Schools:

Texarkana College – Total Aid: $2,568,337 – Student Aid Portion: $1,284,169

$2,568,337 – $1,284,169 Texas A & M University – Texarkana – Total Aid: $1,525,001 – Student Aid Portion: $762,501

Sen. Cornyn said, “No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus. In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education even if that means taking classes online.”

In total, Texas institutions of higher education were awarded more than $1 billion of the $14 billion available.

