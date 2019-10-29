Texarkana College to offer training for inmates

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Texarkana College will soon be offering training programs to inmates at a prison in Bowie Co.

Tuesday morning the TC Board of Trustees approved a motion to request a substantive change from its accrediting agency to add the Barry B. Telford Unit, which is located in New Boston, as an off-campus training site.

If approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, students at the site could earn 50% or more of their credits toward a specific college program beginning fall 2020.

Vice President of Instruction Dr. Donna McDaniel said three college programs would be offered to prisoners at the site.

McDaniel said, “TC plans to offer three certificate programs at the Telford Unit. Programs will be taught as traditional, face-to-face classes and will include construction technology, electrical technology and welding.”

McDaniel said TC will need to add personnel and acquire equipment to offer the program.

McDaniel added, “We will be hiring three to four new instructional personnel to teach at the unit and will have some initial equipment setup costs. These costs to establish this off-site facility are expected to be covered by tuition and state formula funding.”