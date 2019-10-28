Texarkana community turns in nearly 900 pounds of drugs on drug take-back day

TEXARKANA, USA (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana community overwhelmingly responded to last weekend’s Drug Take Back Day.

In a joint effort, the Texarkana Texas and Texarkana, Ark. Police Departments partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to sponsor the bi-annual event.

People in the community were encouraged to bring their over counter and prescription drugs to the drop off locations Saturday.

As a result, just under 900 pounds of drugs were turned in this year. About 550 pounds were collected between April and October.

“We just take and try to do as good as we did the last time. Of course anytime the numbers increase it always shows that were interacting with community and actually getting the message out not to dispose of it improperly,” TAPD Lt. Scott Megason said.

Drug take back day is held twice a year, in October and April. The date of the April 2020 event has not been announced.

But Megason said you don’t have to wait until April to drop off your medicine. There are three 24-hour drop box locations around the Texarkana area.



