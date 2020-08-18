Texarkana Firefighters launch virtual ‘Fill the Boot’ fundraiser for MDA

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas Firefighters have launched a virtual “Fill The Boot” fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

As the COVID-19 pandemic affects communities across the U. S, it has also impacted in-person fundraising for the MDA.

This year the Texarkana “Fill the Boot” event will be conducted virtually at:

https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/participant/texarkana

For 66 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters has collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the “Fill the Boot” program. This summer, the program will launch virtually to address social distancing guidelines for the firefighters and the vulnerable community MDA serves.

“For six decades, IAFF members have been at intersections across America with their fire boots to collect donations for MDA,” IAFF General President Harold Steinberger said in a statement Tuesday.

“But the COVID pandemic and social distancing make that an impossibility. Virtual Fill the Boot will let our members continue to collect to help MDA meet their vital mission of finding treatment and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.”

Donations collected by Texarkana Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 367 will help meet the urgent need for the MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for more than 250,000 people living with neuromuscular diseases across the country.

“IAFF members display an unwavering support for MDA year after year, raising critical funds and awareness to help our families get the care they need,” MDA Executive Director April Catarella said Tuesday.

“We are so thankful to IAFF and the Texarkana Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 367 for continuing their commitment to cure neuromuscular disease and for the flexibility to go virtual through this pandemic to protect everyone on the frontlines in our communities.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.