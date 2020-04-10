Texarkana hospital to hold special event for mothers who have experienced loss

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana hospital is planning a special ceremony to honor mothers who have experienced the unimaginable loss of an infant.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will hold “A Life to Remember” event at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25 in the CHRISTUS St. Michael Serenity Garden on 2600 St. Michael Dr.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Texarkana Chaplain Antoinette Peters said, “When a mother experiences the loss of a baby, she faces a journey where hope and healing are needed. In honor of these mothers, we will gather to remember the lives of the babies who were loved and died in the early weeks and months of their precious lives.”

The ceremony at the center of the Life to Remember event is dedicated to babies who die each year through pregnancy loss, stillbirth or newborn death.

The event is open to all mothers, not only CHRISTUS St. Michael patients. All family members and friends are welcome to attend.

This marks the seventh year for A Life to Remember.

For more information, please contact Julie Smith at 903.614.2122 or julie.smith@christushealth.org.

