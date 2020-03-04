Texarkana man wanted for stealing a credit card

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana man accused of stealing a credit card is on the run and detectives need your help tracking him down.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 31-year-old Channing Pennington is wanted on a theft of property charge.

Pennington is described as a black male, standing 6’1″ tall, weighing 230 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Pennington call 911, TAPD Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867.

