Texarkana Police prepares for national drug take back day

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Arkansas police department is preparing for National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday.

After the arrest of Dr. Lonnie Parker, officials hope National Drug Take Back Day will remove more opioids off the streets of Texarkana.

The police department is partnering with the Texarkana Emergency Center to decrease the number of drugs in homes and in the hands of children.

Sargent Kristi Bennett said, this year the DEA added a new initiative and two new drugs are being accepted this year.

“It’s a very well-known national problem that vape pens and e-cigarettes are causing detrimental health problems. Even the deaths are coming up from the use of this machine.”

The police department will be at the emergency center in Texarkana, Texas this Saturday from 10 a.m to 1 p.m

There’s a 24/7 prescription drop box located outside the emergency center.



