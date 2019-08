TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police responded to a call of a possible shooting at 2400 East 24th Street on Wednesday.

When officers arrived they located three males inside an apartment with apparent gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

One victim was transported to Wadley hospital for life threatening injuries.

TAPD is searching for Justin Dalton Wilson. Anyone with information is urged to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 903-793-7867.