Texarkana, Texas police searching for missing child

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas Police is searching for a missing ten-year-old child.

Police say Rekeylin Dashawn Long was reported as missing early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Waterman Street at approximately 1:00 this morning. Long’s father told officers that he had last seen his son at 8:00 on Saturday evening when he went to play with some neighborhood children near the area of Wheeler and Lumpkin Streets. When Long failed to return home by dark, the father went looking for him but was unable to find him. Officers conducted a canvas of the area after they were notified but were also unable to locate the child.

Long is described as being 4’0” and weighing 80-85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey tank top shirt, black jeans, and grey shoes. He has no prior history of running away from home.

Anyone with information on Long is asked to call 911 immediately.

