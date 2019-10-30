Texarkana’s Hotel Grim project closes on $26M in funding

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Developers have secured a $26 million financing package that will pay for rehabilitating the Hotel Grim in Texarkana.

On Friday Cohen-Esrey Development Group and Premier Public Facility Corporation closed on the transaction which includes both housing and historic tax credits, EPA funds, a Neighborhood Stabilization Program loan, conventional debt, and local contributions from the city.

Cohen-Esrey Development Director Jay Johnson said, “We are excited that we’ve officially crossed the finish line.”

Johnson said, “With over half a dozen financial sources, the Grim might take the cake as the most layered and complex pairing of historic and housing tax credits in the state’s history. But more importantly, we know it will soon be highlighted nationally as a gem of both historic preservation and downtown revitalization.”

Cohen-Esrey purchased the property in July. With financing settled, abatement of asbestos and other toxic materials can begin, and plans include full construction starting in November.

Cohen-Esrey representatives have said the company will hire local subcontractors as much as possible.

Premier Public Facility Corporation CEO Antonio Williams said, “The restoration and redevelopment of this beautiful and historic hotel is very critical to our continued rejuvenation of downtown Texarkana, Texas. We are proud to partner with the developer team and are looking forward to the grand opening.”

The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021. The building will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, 93 units in all.

Texarkana’s Director of Planning and Community Development David Orr said, “As the cornerstone of our downtown revitalization plan, we look forward to seeing this historic structure brought back to life.”

Texarkana Water Utilities recently replaced more than 300 feet of collapsed sewer main near the building, and a local company put up security fencing around it.

Leander, Texas-based Building Abatement Demolition Co. will remove asbestos, lead-based paint and mold toxins from the building.

Cohen-Esrey has launched a website, HotelGrimApartments.com, aimed at potential future tenants of the building. It features floor plans and descriptions of the hotel’s planned amenities.

Named after Texarkana banking, railroad and timber magnate William Rhoads Grim, the hotel opened in 1925. Construction cost for the luxurious 250-room hotel was nearly $1 million. It closed in 1990.