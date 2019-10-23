Texas bank warns of text message scam

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texas bank is warning customers about a fraudulent text message scam.

Texas Bank and Trust, which has several locations in Marshall, has been receiving reports that text messages are being sent from various financial institutions stating that your debit card is locked and requires you to contact a phone number. Once you call the number, you will be asked to enter your card number and PIN.

Texas Bank and Trust will never ask customers to enter their card number and PIN.

If you receive a similar message, please use extreme caution and contact customer service at 1.800.263.7013 or 903.237.5500. You can verify the status of your debit card by utilizing the “Manage Cards” feature within your Online Banking or Mobile Banking.