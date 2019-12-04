Texas construction workers killed in trench collapse

(CNN) – One person is dead and two others injured–after a trench collapsed in Texas.

It happened Tuesday at a worksite near an apartment complex.

Construction workers were digging with a backhoe when the trench collapsed.

A 36-year-old man was buried under all the dirt.

He was pulled out but later died.

A co-worker was partially trapped.

A third man who jumped in to rescue them was also hurt.

Both those men are expected to be okay.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.