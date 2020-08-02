Texas couple injured in Sunday morning Natchitoches Parish rollover crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Humble, Texas, couple was injured in a single-vehicle crash in the Kisatchie area Sunday morning, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Roderick Bold, 46, driver of the vehicle received minor injuries, but his 47-year-old female passenger, who has not been identified, suffered moderate injuries and was take by EMS to Rapides Reginal Trauma Center in Alexandria.

Just before 8:40 a.m. Sunday, a 911 call came into Natchitoches Parish reporting a single-vehicle crash involving injuries on Louisiana Highway 118/Kisatchie-Mora Road.

NPSO deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Fire District No. 4, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District No. 4 and the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement all responded to the scene, where they found Bolt and his passenger.

The preliminary investigation revealed Bolt was driving a 2001 Lincoln Navigator eastbound on Highway 118/Kisatchie-Mora Road when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle veered off the road on the left side, causing it to rollover and come to a rest upright.

Bolt was treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police Troop-E Alexandria.

