Texas daycare doesn’t allow child’s godfather at Father’s Day event

SPRING, Texas (KTRK/CNN) – A Texas mother say a decision by her daycare, not to let her son’s godfather attend a Father’s Day event, has her looking for a new daycare.

The 3-year-old’s godfather, Jason Moore, stepped in to make sure the little boy never feels like his life is different, even though his biological father is not around.

Mother Tiffany Tillotson was excited when she finally found a daycare for her 3-year-old son Nas, but just two days into his enrollment, she pulled him out of the Parent’s Choice Daycare in Spring, Texas.

The mother was told her son’s godfather, Jason Moore, would not be able to attend a “Doughnuts with Dad” event on Friday.

“I just thought it was something cute that his godfather could participate in and do with him on a normal day for a holiday that he would not normally be able to celebrate,” Tillotson said.

