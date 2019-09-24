Texas Department of Public Safety reports fatal crash on US 59

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a one vehicle crash the afternoon of September 23 on US 59 about four miles north of Corrigan involving a commercial motor vehicle.

The investigation reveals at 1:25 p.m. a 2013 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer transporting timber was traveling south when the truck struck a concrete barrier before driving off the roadway to the right where it struck the wood line and overturned.

The driver is identified as 58-year-old Donald Wolfe from Alto. Wolfe was transported to CHI St. Luke’s in Livingston where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

This crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

