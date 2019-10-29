Texas DPS reports crash in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, on US 69 just south of FM 843.

The investigation revealed at approximately 2 a.m. a northbound 2014 Volvo truck tractor, towing two trailers, swerved to avoid a deer and overturned in the northbound lanes, spilling an undetermined amount of diesel from the truck onto the roadway.

The driver is identified as 27-year-old Miles Auguster from Lafayette, Louisiana. Auguster was not injured during the crash.

A Haz-mat team has been notified to conduct clean-up of the spilled diesel fuel.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the area while first responders clear the scene.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.