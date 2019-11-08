Texas DPS reports fatal crash in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening on US 69, about two and a half miles south of Huntington.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 6:35 p.m., a 2017 Chevrolet SUV was traveling north. For unknown reasons the Chevrolet crossed over into the southbound lane and was struck by a 2012 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer.

The driver of the Chevrolet is identified as 47-year-old Sharla Crain from Huntington. Crain was pronounced deceased at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace.

The driver of the Peterbilt is identified as 31-year-old Bill Whitfield from McAlester, Oklahoma. Whitfield received minor injuries and was not transported for medical treatment. This crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

