Texas driver killed in DeSoto Parish crash

DeSoto Parish – Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash September 11 2019, shortly after 3:00 p.m on U.S. Highway 171, south of Louisiana Highway 3015. The crash took the life of a Texas man.

The investigation revealed a 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor without an attached trailer, driven by 44-year-old Christopher Jones of Carthage, Texas, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 171.

For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle exited the highway, struck a bridge railing, and crashed into the embankment of a creek. Jones, whose restraint use is unknown at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that always wearing a seat belt, avoiding all distractions, and avoiding fatigued driving can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2019, Troop G has investigated 19 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths.

