Texas gas prices at lowest level in more than a year

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a woman pumps gas at a convenience store in Pittsburgh. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, March 15, 2020, that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The effects of the coronavirus have reached the oil industry and it is showing through the price of gas.

According to AAA, the statewide average for unleaded fuel is $1.91/gallon. This is the lowest level for Texas since January 2019.

COVID-19 has many across the state into their home and away from public places, plummeting the demand for oil and forcing prices to shrink.

“As demand falls for oil and gasoline, prices are plummeting at the pumps. Concerns about the impact on gasoline demand from coronavirus, and disagreements regarding oil production between OPEC and non-OPEC countries, have been major factors which have pushed prices down.” Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas Spokesman

The cheapest price for gasoline can be found in Sherman at $1.71 while the most expensive is in Midland at $2.11.