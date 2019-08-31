Texas governor releases statement on Odessa shootings

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement following reports of a shooting in Odessa, Texas.

“The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa,” said Governor Abbott.

“The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack. I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”

The Governor will be traveling to Odessa Sunday morning.